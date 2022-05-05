A plan to create a major leisure development, including a spa, 47 holiday lodges and a restaurant on a site currently featuring a shepherd’s hut, two timber buildings and two safari tents has sparked road safety concerns near a school.

Residents of Nawton, near Helmsley have voiced fears that Luxury in York Ltd’s proposals will see a large increase on the lane outside the Canadian Fields site, leading to a significant impact on their quality of life as well as the safety of pedestrians.

The concerns have been raised after the firm bought the site and lodged plans with Ryedale District Council to develop it, years after several plans to create tourism facilities were approved by the authority.

In addition to building holiday lodges, the proposal seeks permission for a spa development, using existing buildings and introducing new structures.

The proposed spa development would include a 200sq metre bar and restaurant, comprising of two quadrosphere domes, four thermal cabins, a

100sq metre yoga and relaxation building, three treatments rooms alongside other structures.

The application reads: “The Canadian Fields site has been recently acquired by the applicant who would like to realise the full potential of the existing development permitted to provide a high quality, welcoming tourist accommodation destination.”

However, responding to the plans, Beadlam Parish Council has said the extra traffic along Gale Lane is going to be an issue, as the road is narrow and busy and following North Yorkshire County Council approving a plan to create all-weather sports pitches just yards away at Ryedale School.

A parish council spokesman said: “It is only going to get busier with Ryedale School’s recent planning approval for all-weather pitches to be used out of school hours.”

Residents have also written to the planning authority object to Luxury in York Ltd’s proposals, highlighting how due to its location and lack of public transport links, every visitor traveling to and from the proposed development, would use personal vehicles.

One resident wrote: “This road is too narrow to accommodate the already significant amount of heavy rural traffic and buses. The road surface is in a very poor state with numerous potholes, the drains are unable to cope with the amount of water funneled down the road from the A170, causing the pavements to be under water, and the pavements are eroded and offer little or no protection to pedestrians.

“There will inevitably be an increase in volume of traffic following completion of the planned artificial football pitches at Ryedale School and any further increase caused by this proposed development, will have a significant impact on the quality of life and safety of residents and pedestrians on Gale Lane.”

Despite these concerns, when asked about the scheme the county council’s highways officers have not raised fears over major safety issues, but have recommended parking and turning areas for all users at Canadian Fields be completed before the site is opened.