A BIKER had his motorbike seized by police after a roadside stop.
North Yorkshire Police say officers were assisted by the military police after stopping a bike yesterday (May 4).
Sgt Paul Cording said: "A shout from our MOD Police colleagues at Menwith Hill to assist with the rider of this who was being evasive with information.
"Turns out with a bit of digging he had no licence, insurance, MOT or vehicle excise licence.
"He's been reported to court and the bike was seized."
