A DRINK driver has been arrested after testing more than four times the legal limit.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped the man at about 2.15pm yesterday (May 4) in Wetherby.
Sgt Paul Cording said they returned a test with 147 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35.
He said: "One of my team assisted our West Yorkshire Police colleagues at Wetherby services with a driver who unbelievably provided an evidential breath specimen more than 4 times the legal limit.
"He remains in custody until he is fit to be dealt with."
