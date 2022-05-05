TWO recent council decisions have been ‘called in’ after criticism from York councillors.

Independent councillor Mark Warters wants the council to think again after decisions made last month about university parking and houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) in York.

A committee of councillors will vote next week on whether to ask the council’s executive to reconsider their decisions.

Cllr Warters created a petition calling on City of York Council to ‘SOLVE the York University related parking, don’t just MOVE it’ last year.

The Osbaldwick and Derwent councillor said parking from the university had been “dumped” on his ward.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, last month approved a measure which will see “increased engagement” between the council and the university when it comes to parking.

A calling in report, backed by Conservative councillors Paul Doughty and Martin Rowley, states: “The ‘decision’ on the 19th April was in reality to ignore the requests of the petition and to do nothing.

“[We] find this unacceptable and request the call in of this decision.”

Separately, Cllr Warters, Cllr Dougthy and Labour’s Cllr Pete Kilbane, have called in a council decision in relation to the number of HMOs in York.

A full council meeting in December passed a motion by Cllr Mark Warters that committed the council to review its policy, with a view to cutting the number of new HMOs that can be created in built-up areas by half.

The council’s executive said last month that reviewing the current rules on HMO concentrations could put the Local Plan, which is currently going through the examination process, at risk.

The calling in document claims that the executive’s decision “does not satisfy the will of Full Council with regard to the motion approved".

It adds: [The decision] does not provide any explanation as to why a review of this HMO SPD (supplementary planning document) cannot take place alongside and separate from the LP (local plan) process to assess best practice policies and thresholds as used by other local authorities.”

Councillors on the customer and corporate services scrutiny management committee will vote on Monday whether to send the decisions back to executive.