MAXINE GORDON looks back at the Queen's many visits to York

THE QUEEN officially visited York ten times during her reign – and once before her coronation.

As Princess Elizabeth, she called in on residents in Acomb during a royal visit in 1949, along with her husband, the late Prince Philip.

According to press reports at the time, thousands of people lined the streets of the new Carr estate between Beckfield Lane and Carr Lane on July 28, 1949, as the royal couple visited the city. It was Elizabeth's last visit to York before becoming Queen in 1952.

Her first visit to York in 1949 - as Princess Elizabeth

During the visit, they called in on residents in Jute Road, Ostman Road, and Danebury Drive – taking tea and biscuits. They also saw a prefab in Regent Street, off Lawrence Street, and visited the Minster and Bishopthorpe Palace.

Nine years later in 1957, she returned, again with Prince Philip. They were due to watch the Mystery Plays in Museum Gardens but that heavy rain scuppered those plans. Instead, they met the cast at Tempest Anderson Hall. They also visited the Minster and Assembly Rooms.

By the 1960s, York had a new university and the royal couple were given the duty of officially opening two of its colleges: Derwent and Langwith, in October 1965.

Besides meeting students, Her Majesty also met York's oldest resident: Mrs Emily Landen who was 104 years old.

According to an account of the visit on the University of York's website, the Queen had mixed views about the campus. It reports: "Her Majesty was impressed by Heslington Hall but 'did not like the new colleges'."

The Queen in York in 1971

In 1971, York marked its 1900th anniversary, and a Royal visit was just part of the celebrations.

Huge crowds gathered in Blossom Street, Micklegate and Parliament Street.

The Royal visit began at Rufforth, where the Queen and Prince Philip stepped from their aircraft to be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of York and the West Riding, Brigadier Kenneth Harding.

A Rolls Royce flying the Royal Standard then brought them to Knavesmire, where they were greeted by a 21-gun salute.

After lunch at the Assembly Rooms the Royal couple viewed a 45-minute excerpt from the York pageant, which traced 1900 years of the city’s history since its founding by the Romans in AD 71.

They then joined 2000 guests at a Garden Party in Museum Gardens.

In 1972, the Queen visited York Minster to distribute Maundy Money.

Five years later, she returned - in 1977 - as part of her Silver Jubilee year.

In 1983, the Queen officially welcomed home the men of the 2nd Infantry Division on their return to their headquarters at Imphal Barracks.

She returned to the city in 1988 to formally reopen the South Transept of York Minster, following the restoration work after the 1984 fire.

In 2000, She visited York for the first time in 12 years, during the Millennium Year.

There were unforgettable scenes in 2005 when Royal Ascot was held in York and the Queen and Prince Philip were the guests of honour for the meeting.

Her Majesty on her last visit to York in 2012

Her majesty's final visit to the city was in 2012 when she again to distribute Maundy Money at the Minster.

Have you met the Queen. We'd love to hear your story - send it to our newsrooms via the Send Now button below...