Ruby, a three-year-old Boxer/ Cane Corso cross, came to the RSPCA's York animal home in Landing Lane from another RSPCA branch who were struggling to find the right home for her.

She was originally brought into RSPCA care by an inspector after she was found very underweight.

Staff at the animal home say she was not socialised very well when she was younger, so can be a little nervous when meeting people she does not know for the first time.

However, she is a 'sweet girl' and a 'gentle giant', staff say. "Once she does know you and trusts you she really is a very affectionate and loving girl," a member of staff at the animal home said. "Despite her size Ruby has been known to try and sit on your lap for cuddles - which always makes people smile!"

Staff say Ruby has come on in leaps and bounds since first arriving at the York animal home.

"All she needs now is a new family who will show her the joys of life." the staff member said.

"Ruby has missed out on so much and has lots to make up for. Staff would love to see this gorgeous gentle giant in the loving home she deserves."

Ruby was also not socialised around other dogs which has left her slightly wary when around unknown dogs. Out on a walk she wears a muzzle, which does not bother at all.

Once she has got to know another dog, however, she is very friendly with them and likes to be friends, staff at the animal home say.

Ruby will need a home where she is the only pet and any children are aged 14 years and over.