LITTLE Leyla Rose Braithwaite couldn't wait to make her appearance into the world - and was born in less than half an hour!

Mum Aimee Dent of Barlby, near Selby, said Leyla was "welcomed into the world speedy fast with a 20-minute labour".

Leyla is just one of seven new babies we are meeting this week.

Time to meet this week's new babies of York...

Leyla Rose Braithwaite

York Press: Leyla RoseLeyla Rose

Baby's date of birth?

21/4/22

Baby's weight?

6lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Aimee Dent and Michael Braithwaite

Where do you live?

Barlby, near Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Welcomed into the world speedy fast with a 20-minute labour.

---

Mason Shane Angell

York Press: Mason with his big brotherMason with his big brother

Baby's date of birth?

19/03/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Lewis & Nicole.

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induction

---

Freddie John Marsden

York Press: Freddie John MarsdenFreddie John Marsden

Baby's date of birth?

23/04/2022

Baby's weight?

10.10lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Laura and Bradley Marsden

Where do you live?

Pollington, East Yorkshire

Anything unusual about the birth?

Emergency c-section due to weight

---

Hallie Rose Hewitt

York Press: Hallie RoseHallie Rose

Baby's date of birth?

11/04/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent?

Kirsty Michelle Hewitt and Daniel Christopher Hewitt

Where do you live?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Same hospital and same weight as her big brother Elliott Hewitt

---

Sonny Kayle Stannard

York Press: Hello to SonnyHello to Sonny

Baby's date of birth?

22/03/2022

Baby's weight?

7.7lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Courtney Louise Jackson and Kayle John Stannard

Where do you live?

Bell Farm, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

Leon Andrew Gelsthorpe

York Press: Little sleepyhead LeonLittle sleepyhead Leon

Baby's date of birth?

6th April 2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Kerry and Russell Gelsthorpe

Where do you live?

Holme on Spalding Moor

Anything unusual about the birth?

Planned caesarean, but ended up having GA.

---

Theo Daker

York Press: Theo DakerTheo Daker

Baby's date of birth?

2/04/2022

Baby's weight?

9lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Holly Smaje

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

He was an emergency c-section.

---

