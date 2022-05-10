LITTLE Leyla Rose Braithwaite couldn't wait to make her appearance into the world - and was born in less than half an hour!
Mum Aimee Dent of Barlby, near Selby, said Leyla was "welcomed into the world speedy fast with a 20-minute labour".
Leyla is just one of seven new babies we are meeting this week.
Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.
We love to see them, hear your stories, and share them with Press readers.
Time to meet this week's new babies of York...
Leyla Rose Braithwaite
Baby's date of birth?
21/4/22
Baby's weight?
6lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Aimee Dent and Michael Braithwaite
Where do you live?
Barlby, near Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Welcomed into the world speedy fast with a 20-minute labour.
---
Mason Shane Angell
Baby's date of birth?
19/03/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Lewis & Nicole.
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induction
---
Freddie John Marsden
Baby's date of birth?
23/04/2022
Baby's weight?
10.10lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Laura and Bradley Marsden
Where do you live?
Pollington, East Yorkshire
Anything unusual about the birth?
Emergency c-section due to weight
---
Hallie Rose Hewitt
Baby's date of birth?
11/04/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent?
Kirsty Michelle Hewitt and Daniel Christopher Hewitt
Where do you live?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Same hospital and same weight as her big brother Elliott Hewitt
---
Sonny Kayle Stannard
Baby's date of birth?
22/03/2022
Baby's weight?
7.7lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Courtney Louise Jackson and Kayle John Stannard
Where do you live?
Bell Farm, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
Leon Andrew Gelsthorpe
Baby's date of birth?
6th April 2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Kerry and Russell Gelsthorpe
Where do you live?
Holme on Spalding Moor
Anything unusual about the birth?
Planned caesarean, but ended up having GA.
---
Theo Daker
Baby's date of birth?
2/04/2022
Baby's weight?
9lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Holly Smaje
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
He was an emergency c-section.
---
