Burglars gained access into a locked garage and caused damage to a property on Mulberry Close, Staynor Hall, in Selby.
The incident happened on Monday, April 4, at 3am.
The suspect made off on to Cedar Road after the garage alarm sounded.
They have been described as wearing a 'distinctive' crash helmet with a lightning bolt down one side.
Another person, who is believed to be a suspect, was seen riding on a motorcycle at the time of the burglary down Cedar Road and around the Staynor Hall estate.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing to the public for information and any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may help with the investigation.
Please email rebecca.easton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12220075270.
Alternatively, @Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
