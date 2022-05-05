A SHOP in York is applying to renew its licence to trade as a sex shop.
The Adult Shop at 70B Gillygate has applied to City of York Council to renew its licence to use the premises as a sex shop.
The store has been based on Gillygate since 1997.
Lilacgrange Ltd of 70B Gillygate York has applied to City of York Council under the provisions of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982 for a licence to use the premises as a sex shop.
Anyone wishing to make objections to the application should make it in writing to City of York Council, Licensing Section, Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, YO10 3DS.
The grounds of the objection must be stated in general terms.
Any objection must be received by City of York Council no later than May 25 2022 which would be 28 days from the date of the application.
Sex shops are defined in the legislation as any premises, vehicle or stall used for a business which consists to a significant degree of selling, hiring, exchanging, lending, displaying or demonstrating sex articles; or other things intended for use in connection with, or for the purpose of stimulating or encouraging sexual activity; or acts of force or restraint which are associated with sexual activity.
