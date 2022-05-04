TWO York recruitment companies have been taken over by a national firm.

The Jarell Group, which is headquartered in Birmingham, has finalised the takeover of jobs and recruitment firm, KHS Personnel and its sister company, Bridge Recruitment.

The new owners have retained both brands and pledged to create more jobs.

Both founded by managing director Kevin McCormick in the 1990s, KHS Personnel and Bridge Recruitment employ 17 people across their offices in York and Nottingham.

James Cronin, group commercial director of The Jarell Group, said the acquisition was part of its strategic growth plans in Yorkshire.

He said: “KHS and Bridge Recruitment are respected recruitment businesses with long and successful histories.

“We have worked closely with Kevin and his team over several months to conclude the acquisitions and I am delighted to get the deals across the line.

“Customers will benefit in so many ways. Vitally, it will allow for faster access to a wider pool of experts and will see us making substantial six-figure investment into technology, systems and the team.

“With KHS and Bridge Recruitment now part of a wide network of 10 recruitment firms under our Group umbrella, it will also allow for the attraction of new candidates and a broader net to draw in the best quality talent.

“We want to grow further into Yorkshire and ultimately add more jobs.”

Mr Cronin confirmed that immediate investment would be made into the infrastructures of KHS Personnel and Bridge Recruitment, along with a focus on the development of their systems and processes.

The deal is expected to create further jobs to boost Jarell Group’s 150-strong workforce nationally going forward.

With offices in Birmingham, London, Leeds and Walsall, The Jarell Group was founded nearly 30 years ago and has since gone on to become a trusted workforce solutions provider for hundreds of businesses across the UK.