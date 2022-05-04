A WARNING has been issued to dog owners after cows returned to a York stray for the summer.

The cattle will graze on Walmgate Stray - situated between Fulford Road and the University of York - throughout the summer months.

But the stray is also a popular area for people walking their dogs- and signs have gone up at entrances to the stray giving safety advice to their owners.

The signs, headed: "Tips to help you enjoy your walk when stock are grazing," say people should be prepared for cattle to react to their presence, especially if they have a dog with them.

They state: "As a general rule, keep your dog on a lead if you cannot rely on its obedience."

But they go on to warn:"Don't hang on to your dog if you are threatened by cattle- let it go, as the cattle will chase the dog and not you."

The signs also advise walkers to move quickly and quietly, and if possible walk around the herd it is blocking the path.

They add: "Don't panic or run -most cattle will stop before they reach you, if they follow, just walk on quietly."