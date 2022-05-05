SUCCESS of hit television dramas Victoria and Gentleman Jack have led to expansion plans for a North Yorkshire studio.

Plans have been unveiled for two major ventures which developers say would create hundreds of jobs and plough millions into North Yorkshire's economy.

The former RAF Church Fenton has been given a new lease of life by family-run Makin Enterprises with a mix of media, food and drink, construction, and aviation businesses on site.

An application has now been submitted for two new buildings, to provide four film and television studios and an office for Create Yorkshire at the site near Tadcaster.

The project builds on the success of Church Fenton Studios where the first two series ITV's hit drama Victoria was filmed, along with recent TV productions including series two of BBC’s Gentleman Jack.

The reserved matters application is for the first phase of the Create Yorkshire ‘creative hub’ which secured outline planning permission in 2020.

Future phases of the Create Yorkshire scheme would include space for ancillary services such as cafes and restaurants for visitors and staff.

The second investment on the site is for a new facility for BCA, the digital business-to-business used vehicle marketplace across the UK and Europe, supported by its own in-house fulfilment and logistics services.

BCA is seeking full planning permission for two new buildings - an 'arrival' building and a 'production hub'.

It also wants consent to change the use of two existing hangers so vehicles can be prepared and stored on site.

There would be up to 388 staff parking spaces, and cycles stores; along with planting, re-surfacing, vehicle separation barriers, and vehicle manoeuvring areas.

If approved, the applicants say the BCA proposal could deliver hundreds of jobs at Church Fenton, from engineers to mechanics, car inspectors, MOT testers as well as management and apprenticeships roles.

Chris Makin, of Makins Ltd, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved since purchasing the Church Fenton site in 2014, helping to create a large number of jobs along the way.

“These two projects are a significant milestone which would deliver a multi-million-pound investment in the North Yorkshire economy as well as hundreds of jobs with many opportunities for local people.

"The submission of these plans takes us a step closer to maximising the potential of this outstanding site.”

People will be able to view the plans through Selby Council’s website.

Both schemes, one of a number of applications in progress within the site, have been prepared by Pegasus Group, Alan Wood and Partners, BWB and WEL.

The construction phase of the BCA proposal would generate an estimated £4.5m of gross value added (GVA) during the 18-month construction period, according to an economic benefits statement from the applicants.

This would support about 54 temporary roles each year while the employment floorspace could support 600 to 784 full-time jobs once fully occupied.