RESIDENTS are being warned about a doorstep tradesman scam.

North Yorkshire Police say that over the last couple of days they’ve had a number of reports in the Selby area of a man knocking on residents’ doors and offering to clean gutters or do gardening work and odd-jobs.

A spokesman said: "If the residents don’t have cash to pay him, he carries a card machine but rather than taking the £15 he quotes for the work he has been taking much more than this from bank cards – in one case hundreds of pounds.

"Please be vigilant for this man, he is white, around 6ft in height and driving a white van. Call 101 if you see anything suspicious.

"Let your friends, family and neighbours know about this man and help them to keep safe."

Tips for cold callers:

Think before you open the door. Use a peephole or door chain to check who is outside. Never let a stranger into your home.

If a caller is from a legitimate organisation such as an energy supplier, they will be happy to show you their ID card. Call their organisation to check they are who they claim to be. You can verify a police officer by calling 101.

Don’t let cold callers pressure you into paying money or signing a contract. Discuss what they are offering with a trusted friend or relative before making any decisions.

If you’re considering having work done to your property, research costs from other providers. If in doubt, contact North Yorkshire Trading Standards on 0808 223 11 33.

Never give out personal information or details to a cold-caller.

Have the confidence to be firm, say no and ask them to leave your property.