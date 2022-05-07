OUR archive photo today shows crowds gathering to greet the Queen during her visit to York in November 1988.

Her Majesty was in the city to formally reopen the South Transept of York Minster, following the restoration work after the 1984 fire.

Our photo shows her enthusiastically greeting wellwishers just outside the Minster.

The Queen officially visited York ten times during her reign – and once before her coronation.

Her first official Royal visit took place in 1949 when she visited the city as Princess Elizabeth, calling in on residents in Acomb as well as the Minster and Bishopthorpe Palace.

Her final visit to the city was in 2012 when she came to distribute Maundy Money at the Minster as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour of the country.

Have you met the Queen over the years? Do you have any photos from her royal visit? We would love to hear your stories and see your snaps for a special souvenir supplement to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Please email them to: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk

You can also share them in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories (www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/)