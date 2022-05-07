OUR archive photo today shows crowds gathering to greet the Queen during her visit to York in November 1988.
Her Majesty was in the city to formally reopen the South Transept of York Minster, following the restoration work after the 1984 fire.
Our photo shows her enthusiastically greeting wellwishers just outside the Minster.
The Queen officially visited York ten times during her reign – and once before her coronation.
Her first official Royal visit took place in 1949 when she visited the city as Princess Elizabeth, calling in on residents in Acomb as well as the Minster and Bishopthorpe Palace.
Her final visit to the city was in 2012 when she came to distribute Maundy Money at the Minster as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour of the country.
Have you met the Queen over the years? Do you have any photos from her royal visit? We would love to hear your stories and see your snaps for a special souvenir supplement to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Please email them to: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk
You can also share them in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories (www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/)
Have you ever met the Queen?
Please share your memories, stories and photos of meeting the Queen over the years. We will share them with readers in a special souvenir supplement to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel