TURN back the clock 100 years and York's streets looked quite different.

At the turn of the 20th century, horse and carts ruled the roads rather than the motorcar.

We've already shared some amazing photos of York when horses were commonplace in our city centre.

They were either ridden by rich men, or used to pull carriages and even trams. Horses were the means to transport goods too.

We reported how York even had a 'horse repository' near the railway station: effectively the equivalent of a multi-storey parking place for horses.

And readers reminded us that horses were also stabled in Fulford.

Posting in our nostalgia group Why We Love York - Memories.

David C Poole said: "They were stabled in Fulford Road just about where Iceland is."

Tamsin Whitehead added: "That must’ve been to the right of the tram station (now Aldi). Makes sense!"

Helen Cook said: "Some would have gone home to privately owned yards but some would have gone to the horse repository."

Chris Plows posted: "My great great grandad's horses were stabled at his house - he was a coal merchant. There was a stable in the back yard capable of housing two horses."