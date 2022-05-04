A FESTIVAL of creativity promises to be bigger than ever when it returns to York next week.

Organisers have revealed the full programme for Drawsome! - York’s celebration of illustration and music which is being held from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15.

The four-day festival, which has secured Arts Council England support, aims to inspire people of all ages to get hands on and experience the local arts offer as well as a selection of established headline acts.

The event features family-friendly crafting and creative activities, as well as four nights of live music at city venues, with acts including LIFE, Haiku Salut and Bull.

Rich Corrigan, a director of Kaizen Arts CIC and York creative agency, Dogeatcog, founded Drawsome! in 2015.

He said: "The festival offers opportunities for local illustrators, artists and musicians to perform and have their work exhibited alongside established professionals within the creative industry, while building new relationships to empower the creative community in York.”

The line-up includes a new Illustration Lounge at Spark: York for would-be illustrators from 2pm to 5pm on Thursday, May 12, and a new pop-up exhibition from the School of Illustration from 12pm to 10pm.

Visitors will also be able to take part in a workshop with local artist Mim Robson, who will guide guests in the creation of their own short stories.

On Friday, May 13 an interactive music workshop will be held in the Young Thugs Studio, South Bank Social Club, offering the opportunity to learn from professionals, the Bolshee Ladies, from 1pm to 3pm. Pre-booking is recommended.

A drop-in Ukulele basics lesson will then be held there from 4pm to 5pm.

On Saturday, May 14, a new ‘sketch a busker’ walk will take place from 11am in the city centre, serenaded by buskers.

On Sunday, May 15, The Crescent Community Venue will play host to an exhibition from Yoshino Shigihara from 1pm to 11pm; a zine and badge-making workshop with artists Jade Blood and Kayti Peschki (1pm to 5pm); and a Bits and Bots recycled robot making workshop with Tom Brader (2pm to 5pm).

Each event has been created to appeal to as a wide an audience as possible.

Organisers are using a tiered ticketing system, alongside free-to-attend events, in a bid to make the festival as accessible as possible to families from across the city while supporting the artists and participating venues.

Rich added: “We are so excited to be able to offer such an amazing range of free and ticketed events across the city with a programme that contains something for everyone while ensuring artists and creatives are properly paid and supported.”

For a programme of events and ticket details, visit www.kaizenartsagency.org/projects/drawsome