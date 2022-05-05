I was very disappointed that our council members decided to kick a man when he was down by stripping Prince Andrew of the the Freedom of the City.

I wonder how many people know, or care about, who is Duke or Duchess of York? Whatever his poor choice of friends, indiscretions and bad behaviour, Prince Andrew has paid a heavy price.

Surely he should be allowed to fade out of the public eye, if only to reduce the humiliation his family must be suffering.

Pamela Brown, Goodwood Grove, York