I was very disappointed that our council members decided to kick a man when he was down by stripping Prince Andrew of the the Freedom of the City.
I wonder how many people know, or care about, who is Duke or Duchess of York? Whatever his poor choice of friends, indiscretions and bad behaviour, Prince Andrew has paid a heavy price.
Surely he should be allowed to fade out of the public eye, if only to reduce the humiliation his family must be suffering.
Pamela Brown, Goodwood Grove, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel