The incident has now been successfully resolved and the A64 should soon be opened.
A police spokesperson said: "The police would like to thank the members of the public for their patience."
The A64 Malton bypass between A169 Eden Camp and York Road was closed due to an incident involving a woman in distress.
Fire crews and an ambulance were alsoin attendance.
⚠️ #A64 Malton Bypass is closed between the B1248 York Road junction and the #A169 interchange due to a Police incident.— North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau (@NYTrafficBureau) May 4, 2022
All traffic is currently being diverted through Malton / Old Malton. Expect delays.@theyorkmix @gazetteherald @GHRYork pic.twitter.com/fExyATTKnW
More to follow
