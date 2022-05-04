Ryedale District Council is reopening a scheme to support the further development of electric vehicle charge points throughout the district.

The authority has allocated £10,500 to a rolling grant scheme for community groups and organisations to use towards the cost of purchasing and installing EV charge points.

As such a rural district, in order for electric vehicles to be a realistic proposition in Ryedale, the council says charging infrastructure must be in place throughout towns and villages.

Community buildings are often placed in the centre of rural communities making them ideal places for EV charge points.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director for Place and Resources,, said: “We are committed to actions which will help us achieve net zero emissions across Ryedale by 2050.

“If we want to increase the number of electric vehicles in the district it’s vital that adequate infrastructure to support this is in place. This is why we’re supporting our communities in installing charge points.

“We have big ambitions to protect the beautiful environment we have in Ryedale, as outlined in the Council Plan and Climate Change Action Plan, and encouraging the use of electric vehicles by both citizens and tourists is one way towards achieving them."

“I would encourage any community group or organisation who has plans around installing a charge point to apply to this scheme.”

There are two ways to apply for this scheme depending on how far a community’s project has developed.

1 – Through a direct grant scheme

Community based organisations with existing projects can apply for grants of up to £1,500 using an online application form.

2 – By submitting an expression of interest

The council says if a group does not have current plans to install an EV charge point but are interested in finding out more about doing so, they may submit an Expression of Interest.

It is looking to install charge points in Parish, Town Council and Village Hall locations and invite interested partners to put forward their off-street locations, with a view to developing an RDC led umbrella application to the On-Street Residential Charging scheme.

The deadline for submissions is May 31st 2022.

For details and to apply, go to the council website.