YORK woke up to another cloudy and cool day today, and showery as well - but forecasters say much warmer, sunnier weather is on the way next week.
Today and Friday will see showers, but the weekend will be drier, albeit cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures of 15C, according to BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup.
Sunday should see sunny spells by the afternoon, with temperatures up to 17C, and Monday should see sunny intervals through the day, with a maximum of 19C.
While Tuesday may be cloudier, the rest of next week should see more sunny intervals and temperatures in the high teens.
