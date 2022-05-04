A MAN was taken to hospital with head injuries after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 11.33pm last night (May 3) to the A65 near Ingleton after reports of an accident. 

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"A vehicle had collided with a dry stone wall.

"One man was out of the vehicle on arrival of crews.

"Crews carried out first aid until arrival of the ambulance crew.

"A man was transported to hospital with head injuries."