A TOWN is in shock after police revealed they were investigating the death of a well known farmer and hotelier.

Humberside Police yesterday revealed that Henry Thirsk was the man who died 'unexpectedly' last month on a farm at Everingham, near Pocklington.

The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said his death had been 'shocking news for the town.'

He said: "He was a very well-known and successful businessman who did a lot for the town, including donating land for the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre. He also owned the Feathers Hotel in the town."

Pocklington Town FC play at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre, which was created on former farmland owned by Mr Thirsk.

Club chairman Ian Daniells said everyone had been 'very shocked' to hear of his death."It was a big shock," he said.

He said Mr Thirsk had originally given a parcel of land to the club as part of a planning agreement for a housing development to provide land for recreation.

The club had subsequently bought another parcel of land off him, and had recently been donated another area of land, taking it to eight acres, with room eventually for four full sized pitches, and other pitches for five a side and seven a side.

"He used to come down to the football club and park his Range Rover to come and watch us playing before driving off again. I think he was more of a rugby man."

Mr Thirsk was also well known in the shooting world.

A friend from the field sports community posted on Facebook: "RIP Henry Thirsk, one of the true gentlemen of the shooting world I have been lucky to have shot with, may the Grouse fly quickly and the Pheasants fly high."

Another posted: "RIP Henry... one of life's true characters."

A third posted: "Absolutely tragic circumstances too, a very sad day for shooting," while a fourth said: "A true sporting gent."