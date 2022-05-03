A WOMAN has been seriously injured in a five-car crash outside the entrance to a North Yorkshire theme park.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on the A6108 near Lightwater Valley, at North Stainley, Ripon, at about 4.35pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson said it involved a white BMW estate, a blue BMW, a grey Audi, a grey Mercedes Benz and a silver Suzuki car.
"A woman passenger in the Audi car suffered serious leg injuries in the incident," they said.
"She is receiving treatment at hospital.Other drivers and passengers received treatment for minor injuries.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or recall seeing any of the vehicles prior to the incident, or motorists with any dash-cam footage that could assist with inquiries."
Anyone with information should email ben.prosser-waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Ben Prosser-Waite, quoting ref number 12220073181.
