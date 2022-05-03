CITY of York Council is advising retailers, including small independent and franchise retailers to be aware of a product recall for a number of Kinder products related to an outbreak of Salmonella.
A number of young children have become unwell, with many reported cases being admitted to hospital.
The products include certain Kinder Surprise eggs, mini eggs and Schokobons.
Councillor Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: "We want to advise retailers, especially smaller independent and franchise food retailers, to be aware of the product recall and to ensure that the affected products have been withdrawn and removed from sale and to be clear that members of the public are encouraged to not to buy any of these products.
The council says businesses in the city should continue to display the point of sale notice in a prominent position that increases the likelihood of consumers seeing the recall.
Should further unsafe products be identified, further product recall information notices will be issued.
Further information is available from the UK Health Security Agency website at https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/further-kinder-products-recalled-following-an-outbreak-of-salmonella
