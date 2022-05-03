A MAN who died on a farm in East Yorkshire has today been named by police as Henry Stamford Thirsk, a well-known Pocklington businessman.

Humberside Police said investigations were continuing to establish the circumstances of Mr Thirsk's death last month at Everingham, near Pocklington, which was currently being treated as 'unexpected.'

It appealed for anyone with information which might assist officers' inquiries to get in touch.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that spoke to Mr Thirsk on Wednesday April 20," said a spokesman.

"Specially trained officers are supporting his family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Police said previously that they were investigating the 'unexplained' death of a man at the farm.

Mr Thirsk is a well-known character in Pocklington, with Pocklington Town FC playing at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre, which was created on his former farmland.

The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said Mr Thirsk's death had been 'shocking news for the town.'

He said: "He was a very well-known and successful businessman who did a lot for the town, including donating land for the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre. He also owned the Feathers Hotel in the town."

No one was available for comment at the hotel in Market Place.

Ian Daniells, chairman of Pockington Town Football Club, said everyone had been 'very shocked' to hear Mr Thirsk had died.

"It was a big shock," he said. He said Mr Thirsk had originally given a parcel of land to the club as part of a planning agreement for a housing development to provide land for recreation.

The club had subsequently bought another parcel of land off him, and had recently been donated another area of land, taking it to eight acres, with room eventually for four full sized pitches, and other pitches for five a side and seven a side.

"He used to come down to the football club and park his Range Rover to come and watch us playing before driving off again. I think he was more of a rugby man."

Mr Thirsk was also well known in the shooting world.

A friend from the field sports community posted on Facebook: "RIP Henry Thirsk, one of the true gentlemen of the shooting world I have been lucky to have shot with, may the Grouse fly quickly and the Pheasants fly high."

Another posted: "RIP Henry... one of life's true characters."

A third posted: "Absolutely tragic circumstances too, a very sad day for shooting," while a fourth said: "A true sporting gent."

*Anyone with information should phone101 line quoting log 687 of 20 April, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.