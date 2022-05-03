City of York Council is working with early years and childcare partners across the city to launch a new campaign to recruit more people into the early years sector.

Like many other areas across the country, York has seen a drop in the number of people coming into the early years profession in recent years. It’s a trend that partners hope will be reversed by the new social media campaign.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, explained: Working in the early years sector really is more than just a job. It gives people a unique opportunity to help to shape the lives of future generations of children in York.

There are so many different roles within the sector, including childminding, nursery worker, or working in a school setting, many of which provide flexible working and career progression.

“I’d really encourage anyone who is thinking about entering the profession for the first time, or those who are thinking about returning after a break, to go for it. It’s so much more rewarding than an ‘ordinary job’.”

The council says benefits of working in the early years sector include:

*the wide variety of roles available, from childminding to preschool teaching, nursery worker to out of school support

*the chance to develop and use transferable skills

*flexible hours available

*great career progression opportunities

*chance to make a real difference to the lives of the children you work with

*every day is different

For details of opportunities in York go to: www.york.gov.uk/WorkInYorkEarlyYears