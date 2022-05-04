HOME buyers and investors have snapped up 90 apartments at one of York’s most prestigious new developments.

More than 70 per cent of the apartments at the Hudson Quarter, opposite York Railway Station, have now been sold or are under offer, with strong interest in the remainder.

Penthouses, priced at £995,000 for three bedrooms, parking, far-reaching views of York and finished to a very high specification, are still up for grabs.

Other options range from two-bed apartments from £395,000 upwards.

The Palace Capital plc development was completed last year, creating a new mixed-use community next to the city’s historic walls. The three-year venture cost an estimated £35m.

Set around a landscaped courtyard, the Hudson Quarter includes 127 apartments and about 40,000 sq ft of Grade A office space.

Legal firm Knights has taken part of the office space at record rental levels for York, while Great Rail Journeys recently relocated there.

Neil Sinclair, of Palace Capital, the developer behind the Hudson Quarter in York, pictured.

Neil Sinclair, chief executive of Palace Capital plc, the developers of the multi award-winning development, said: “The development of Hudson Quarter has transformed this site from an outdated and largely vacant office building into a new community where people are living and working, set in a stunning environment.

“We are really pleased with progress of the sales of the apartments thanks to the great efforts of our joint agents, Hudson Moody & Carter Jonas and the vibrant community that Hudson Quarter has now become.

“In addition, with a strong rental market in York, we expect the remaining apartments to go to investors as well as owner occupiers.”

Each building boasts private, residents’ entrance, which is directly accessed from a central courtyard while the common areas in the apartment buildings are finished to a high quality.

There are lifts to all upper floors, separate waste facilities including recycling provision for each building.

From an environmental perspective, the highly energy efficient construction offers thermal insulation greater than current building regulations requirements, while low-energy, LED lighting has been installed throughout the apartments.

Each home also has a heat recovery unit to further reduce energy demand.

Many apartments benefit from Juliette balconies or private terraces.

Hudson Quarter has been recognised with the Gamechanger Award at The Variety Yorkshire Property Awards in Harrogate and the Best Residential Development of the Year for more than 50 units at The Yorkshire Insider Property Awards in Leeds.

It was also shortlisted for the national Property Week Awards in the Placemaking Category.