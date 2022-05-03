A VILLAGE school is looking for a new head teacher.
Skelton Primary School on the outskirts of York wants the new head to join their team from September this year with a salary of between £51,402 and £55,338.
The school is part of Hope Sentamu Learning Trust which was initially founded by York schools, Manor CE Academy and Poppleton Ouesbank Primary, and now also includes Vale of York Academy, Barlby High School, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary, and Scarborough secondary schools George Pindar and Graham among others.
The school says: "The Trust is now seeking a candidate with a clear vision for the future and the skills and resilience to implement that vision.
"The post provides a great opportunity to lead a small, 3-11, nurturing school in a caring community village just a few miles outside York, with the support of a forward thinking Trust.
"We have a clear commitment to ensuring high educational standards for all pupils and a supportive culture where colleagues can flourish and thrive.
"There are opportunities for staff to develop their own career pathways, alongside the provision of high-quality education and resources.
"There's also access to a skilled, professional Central Support Team which works closely with the Hope Sentamu Learning Trust schools to offer support with day-to-day operations, finance, human resources and school improvement.
"The trust promotes and enables collaboration and teamwork to support improvements.
"If you are interested in an informal chat about this role please contact Ash Atherton, Executive Principal via email headteacher@bgp.hslt.academy or via hr@hslt.academy."
To apply for the post candidates need to complete an online application form here.
The closing date is Monday, May 23 with an interview date yet to be confirmed.
