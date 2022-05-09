There are more foodbanks than McDonald’s outlets in the UK.

This shocking fact was brought to public notice by the managing director of Iceland. Government figures show that there are around 2200 foodbanks and 1300 branches of McDonald’s.

Our cost of living is rocketing. Household energy bills have increased on average by £697 - a rise of 19.2 per cent on electricity and 28.3 per cent on gas. Four people in 10 struggled to afford energy bills last month.

Foodbanks report an increase in requests for food which can be eaten cold as people cannot afford the fuel to cook it.

Household food bills are up by an average of £271 per year and the consumer price index was up 6.2 per cent year on year in February.

This has left many York residents having to decide whether to eat or heat. The majority choose to eat but have had to change eating habits and this may mean less healthy choices out of necessity, which in turn could lead to a longer-term health crisis.

There has also been an increase of 33.2 per cent in children and young people being eligible for free school meals.

All of the above has led to an increase in people having to use food banks. In the last two years 3,556 people have been helped by York Foodbank. The numbers continue to rise.

Adam Raffell of York Foodbank says: “As was widely predicted, we have recently witnessed one of the most sustained increases in foodbank referrals following the withdrawal of £20 per week from Universal Credit last November, which has combined with other recent financial pressures on local households.

“We are constantly moved by the sheer generosity of local people in York demonstrating compassion for others in their communities by supporting us. They are providing an emergency lifeline, for which we at York Foodbank are immensely grateful.

“However, the heartwarming compassion shown by local people in York does not diminish the fact that Foodbanks are neither the right, sustainable or inevitable response to people going without the essentials due to extremely low incomes.

“While we continue to do everything we can to support people in their communities, no charity can replace the dignity of being able to buy your own food. If nothing changes, there is a very real risk that the cost of living crisis will turn into an emergency for families that simply do not have enough money to afford the essentials.”

In addition to York Foodbank, City of York Council distributed 63,111 community food parcels to vulnerable and isolated people in 2020 – 2021.

This is not just due to low employment in York. In fact, 50 per cent of people claiming Universal Credit are in work but on low incomes. During the pandemic the number of people claiming Universal Credit in York rose from 6,535 to 13,367.

The cost of living is simply outstripping salaries, wages and benefits. Add to this the high cost of privately rented accommodation in York, the third highest area in the country for rent rises, and the fact that house prices are rising rapidly - on average up b £17,300 in 12 months - and it’s easy to see how York residents can spiral into a situation where their only choice is to use Foodbanks.

York is in an interesting position as it is, on the face of it, a wealthy area with luxury shops and expensive restaurants.

Tourism and the races are a vital part of the local economy and 8.4 million visitors spent £765 million last year. Whilst York residents’ welcome tourism and racegoers (and the 24,000 jobs tourism supports) it brings the inequalities sharply into focus. Mental health professionals we work with say that this can have a very damaging effect on those who have money worries, especially those who have newly found themselves living on or below the poverty line.

Citizens Advice York can provide support and help for anyone who is struggling with the cost of living. Whilst we acknowledge that sometimes there simply isn’t enough money to make ends meet we can assess how you can maximise your income by conducting a full benefits and budgeting check and help with claiming what you may be eligible for.

We’re aware that more and more people are having to seek advice and support who have never done so before and that they may struggle to know where to go to get help.

Our experience is that dealing with issues early saves much stress and anxiety.

Citizens Advice is free and confidential, and we have many outreach services around the city where you can come and talk to us. Although we are very busy, no one waited more than 36 minutes last week to access advice. Find us at citizensadviceyork.org.uk or on 0808 278 7895.