A CHART-topping singer is heading to York for a major festival later this year.

Gabrielle has been announced as one of the big headline names who will take to the main stage of Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2022 on Saturday, September 24.

Gabrielle

The singer has made a name as one of the most iconic British artists from the past 30 years, with hits such as Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach.

Andy & the Odd Socks will be joining the line-up, by putting in an appearance on Sunday, September 25, as the children's entertainment headliner.

About Andy and the Odd Socks

Andy and the Odd Socks have played more than 100 shows, including Glastonbury, Camp Bestival, Victorious, Big Feastival, Shambala, BBC Summer Social, Standon Calling among others.

The five-piece live music act for children is fronted by CBeebies' Andy Day, and is likely to win over younger audiences at the York event which is billed as the largest hot air balloon and music festival in the north of England.

Tickets for the event which attracts thousands of spectators are on sale.

The festival is due to be held on Knavesmire next to York Racecourse from September 23 to 25, featuring more than 50 hot air balloons over the three days.

Among the spectacles will be the distinctive ship balloon from Europe taking to the sky, along with new character balloons, live music, a daredevil stunt show, birds of prey displays, the world’s largest inflatable assault course, a bar and York’s largest funfair.

The finale of the festival will be York’s largest Firework display on the Sunday evening.

The headline acts for Friday night will be Craig Charles, who will be bringing his funk and soul playlist to the Knavesmire alongside indie-pop band Scouting For Girls.

More than 60,000 visitors attended the 2021 Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The event is open on: Friday 23 September: 3pm-10.30pm Saturday 24 September: 10.30am-10.30pm Sunday 25 September: 10.30am – 8pm.