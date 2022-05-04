The current delay in issuing passports is the direct result of the decision by the Passport Office to change the start date of new passports. They used to run from the date the old passport expired but now run from the date of application.

So people who sensibly apply for renewal early, find themselves cheated out of up to nine months validity. As a result, naturally, people have delayed their applications to nearer the expiry date.

This is a well exercised Government tactic; to cause chaos in a Government-run department and then use that as an excuse to privatise it.

Like most acts of dishonesty, this penny pinching causes far more pain to the injured party than gain to the perpetrator.

Unfortunately, the Opposition do not criticise this policy because, should they be elected, they will continue to employ it.

John Walford, Allan Street, York