The current delay in issuing passports is the direct result of the decision by the Passport Office to change the start date of new passports. They used to run from the date the old passport expired but now run from the date of application.
So people who sensibly apply for renewal early, find themselves cheated out of up to nine months validity. As a result, naturally, people have delayed their applications to nearer the expiry date.
This is a well exercised Government tactic; to cause chaos in a Government-run department and then use that as an excuse to privatise it.
Like most acts of dishonesty, this penny pinching causes far more pain to the injured party than gain to the perpetrator.
Unfortunately, the Opposition do not criticise this policy because, should they be elected, they will continue to employ it.
John Walford, Allan Street, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel