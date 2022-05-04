I have just realised Andy D’Agorne’s hidden agenda for the closure of The Groves area - it’s a money saver for the city council.
When the area is closed off, ownership can be transferred to residents, making them responsible for maintenance of roads, pavements and street-lights and for waste collection.
A recent photo of one of the traffic barriers in The Press pointed at further Green Party solutions to profit from the closure. On the barrier were symbols of cattle, game birds and deer. Do the Greens plan to grass over the streets entirely?
Perhaps it is in the plans to to have the residents train as herders - or butchers, to provide beef, poultry and venison to local food shops? Residents of Navigation Road will need to keep their wits about them if they are not keen on looking after farm animals.
Ron Burnett, Fishergate
