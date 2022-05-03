STAFF facing an uncertain future at a top York school look set to keep their jobs.

As The Press reported last month, cleaners employed by Lita Group Facilities Management employ cleaners on contract at Fulford School in York looked set to loose their jobs after the firm, which has it's office base in London, filed for administration with the High Court.

But now, the union Unison, which represents some of the employees, has said the Fulford School jobs have successfully been transferred to BetterClean Services in York.

Steve Lewis is the CEO at South York Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, said the cleaning staff are an integral part of the school community.

A spokesman said: "We'd like to thank Sam Bradford, South York MAT FCO and Gary Henningan, school business manager, for working tirelessly with our members to secure employment for our members through their pre-contract discussions with proposed contractors.

"We'd also like to thank Peter Dring, one of the teachers at Fulford School for giving up his time so that our members could make the application for the money they have lost to the insolvency service.

"Thanks also go to Rick Jefferson, the MD of BetterClean, for agreeing to take on the contract at such short notice, honouring the Real Living Wage rate of £9.90 per hour, along with terms that are no less favourable and looking to help our members get back on track.

"This includes a £50 goodwill payment to acknowledge the commitment the staff have shown during this stressful and worrying time for them.

"We look forward to working with Rick and his management team while everything is finally sorted out.

"We'd also like to thank our members who dug deep so we were able to make emergency £50 grants."

Fulford is one of the most popular secondary schools in the city and as such is, three per cent over capacity.

Mr Lewis, said the school has been oversubscribed for a number of years and has always done all it can to enable pupils living in catchment to come to their local school on transition from primary school.

He said: “This has meant that we have had to stretch our space and resources to maximise the use of every part of the school.

“Working closely with our community and the City of York Council, we have been able to secure a £7 million expansion programme for the school. This is ongoing and will allow us to provide a much improved environment for learning as well as increase the number of pupils we can accept into the school.”

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.