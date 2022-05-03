POLICE are searching for the family of a man who was sadly found dead at his home recently.
Terrance Stott, 62, was found deceased at his home in Spa Lane in Harrogate on April 29.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Terrance's death, North Yorkshire Police officers said.
Terrance was born on February 23 1960 in Harrogate - and officers said they believe he was single and previously lived at St Mary's Avenue in the town.
If you can help provide any information to help locate Terrance's family, email Annette Laycock at the Coroner's Office on: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220072296.
