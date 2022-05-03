A SHOW telling 'The Story of Roy Orbison' is coming to a popular theatre in York.
In the Barry Steele and Friends show, the whole cast comes together to create a fusion of 'Rock n Roll' as they capture the essence of the original super group, The Traveling Wilburys.
And now, the show is coming to take to the stage at the Grand Opera House in York on May 18.
A spokesperson said: "Barry Steele and a fabulous cast of musicians and singers will take you on a musical journey from 'The Black and White Night' right through to the Traveling Wilburys and beyond - with so much more in between.
"They promise they’ll have you dancing in those aisles, in an evening jam packed with solid gold hits - Rock n Roll with style."
Barry has toured across the globe in his role as Roy Orbison, performing in countries including New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland.
