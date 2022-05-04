MEMBERS of a river society in York were on hand to help collect litter from the River Foss - using the city council's barge.

The team from The River Foss Society gathered over the bank holiday weekend on Saturday (April 30) to help clear some of the rubbish found in the Foss.

They used City of York Council's litter barge, called 'Foxy', to help clear the litter from the water and place it on the banks - where it was collected and disposed of in the correct way.

A spokesperson for The River Foss Society said: "City of York Council once again made their boat Foxy available for our experienced crew of pickers to carry out a litter pick along the river, starting from Foss Islands Road at around 10am on Saturday morning.

"It is the first event of the year and there was plenty of litter to collect."

The following day, around 20 paddleboarders from the river society gathered on the Foss to make their way downstream and enjoy the river.

The spokesperson for the group said: "A group of paddleboarders made their way downstream from near Monkbridge at around 11am on Sunday morning, heading to Castle Mills lock and returning later.

"It’s a fun way to enjoy the river – this year without the duckweed that covered everything last August.

"It was the biggest gathering of a paddleboards the river has seen with more than a dozen paddlers."

Along their route, the group collected any litter they could find that was not spotted during the team's efforts on Foxy the previous day.

Sarah Watson photographed both of the events carried out by the river society over the weekend - and she said onlookers "enjoyed the spectacle."

During the York Walls Festival 2022, The River Foss Society set up a stall in Foss Islands Road, to allow them to share information on the ecology, history and conservation of the river. They also shared details on the work they have been doing and what they have planned for the future.

The River Foss Amenity Society, founded in July 1973 by a group of people led by York printer William K Sessions, works to maintain the river.

The team do this by carrying out a range of tasks including ensuring paths and stiles are maintained, running litter picks, establishing nature reserves by the river, raising awareness of the Foss by talks, exhibitions and information boards, monitoring development and planning applications along the river and organising visits to many canals.

They aim to prevent pollution in the river and conserve its natural environment.

Further details on the society and details on how to join can be found on the website at: www.riverfosssociety.co.uk