A YORK hotel manager has been named as a finalist in the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Adam Wardale is a contender for the accolade, new for 2022, which recognises an individual who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the tourism industry.

Adam, who is general manager for Middletons Hotel, was put forward for consideration after winning the unsung hero award at the Visit York Tourism Awards in March.

As well as running the hotel, he has been instrumental is key initiatives such as working with Askham Grange women’s prison to help prepare women ahead of their release.

The York judges said: “Adam Wardale at Middletons is a very deserving winner. As well as being instrumental in transforming the hotel into a luxury destination, he has undertaken a number of initiatives to benefit the community such as his work with local prisoners. He is inspiring and a credit to York.”

Adam has been invited to attend the national awards ceremony on June8 where gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced.

He said: “It was an absolute honour to be a finalist for the unsung hero award with Visit York so I was speechless when I found out about being a finalist for the VisitEngland awards.

"I am delighted and so impressed with all of the team at Middletons Hotel.

"We work very hard to give our guests a wonderful experience but we also strive to give back to York, a city we’re so proud of.

"Our partnerships with institutions such as Askham Grange women’s prison are extremely important to us. We firmly believe in supporting people as they prepare to re-join their communities, so it’s humbling to be recognised for our work in this area.”

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “Adam thoroughly deserves to be recognised at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

"Adam has been a huge champion for York and is always on hand to ensure guests enjoy their stay in the city, as well as taking on initiatives to benefit our community.

"A huge congratulations to Adam and we look forward to him bringing home the VisitEngland Award to York in June.”

Patricia Yates, chief executive of VisitEngland, said: “These awards celebrate the businesses and individuals in tourism across England who have delivered excellence during the last year and it is fantastic to see such an outstanding list of finalists.

“The impressive list reflects the sheer scale of innovation, quality and experiences across England’s tourism industry and I congratulate all the finalists and wish them the very best of luck.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards are also a timely opportunity to acknowledge the determination and dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild, and continue to champion best practice and customer service excellence, providing visitors with a stand-out experience.”