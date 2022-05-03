POLICE are appealing for CCTV footage after two men were attacked in the street.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Quaker Lane between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday, April 27 in Northallerton and involved two men being attacked by two younger suspects, one of whom was believed to have been riding a pedal cycle.
A police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who has any CCTV or doorbell footage on Quaker Lane in Northallerton.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Charlotte Lancaster.
"You can also email charlotte.lancaster@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220073740.
