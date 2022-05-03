WORK is underway on a new £8m light industrial scheme which is expected to be home to about 130 jobs.

The Ash Way development which has a high environmental specification is a major new expansion at Thorp Arch Estate near Wetherby.

Free electricity for business tenants will be provided through solar photovoltaic panels fitted as standard to the new units, which will be operationally carbon net zero.

They are being built for estate owner, Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust, as the latest phase of the Ash Way development.

The 385-acre Thorp Arch Estate, between Harrogate and York, is a former war time munitions factory offering two million sq ft of commercial premises.

It is the base for more than 170 businesses, from small businesses to large plcs, operating in local, national and international markets and employing more than 2,000 people.

Nine light industrial units at the Ash Way development will provide a total of 93,527 sq ft, with individual units of between 4,000 sq ft and 31,527 sq ft.

It is expected to be complete in November.

The scheme will feature seven-metre-eave warehouses, up-and-over loading doors, heated offices, PIR operated LED lighting, loading yards and full fibre to the premises (FFTP), using Thorp Arch Estate’s superfast broadband.

Ash Way IV will become the base for around 130 jobs and will comprise three units of 4,000 sq ft; two of 6,000 sq ft, and one each of 10,000 sq ft, 13,000 sq ft, 15,000 sq ft and 31,527 sq ft.

The scheme aims to achieve an energy performance certification (EPC) ‘A’ rating, which was achieved at Ash Way III, and a BREEAM ‘very good’ rating.

Tim Munns is director of Wharfedale Property Management, which manages Thorp Arch Estate.

He said: “As we offer tenants an out-of-town parkland setting, high environmental specifications are important to us and we are pleased to be providing solar photovoltaic panels with free electricity, particularly during the current energy crisis, and creating premises which will be operationally carbon net zero as part of moves to help tackle climate change.

“We are already receiving strong interest from potential occupiers. Solicitors have been instructed on an agreement for lease for Unit 21, the biggest in the new development at 31,527 sq ft, and there is significant interest in two other units.”

The new industrial units are being built by Castlehouse Construction, Leeds, with property and construction consultants, LHL Group, York, acting for Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust.

The first Ash Way scheme was built in 2005 and comprises five units totalling 46,201 sq ft. Phase II followed in 2016 with six units totalling 32, 836 sq ft. Ash Way III was built in 2019 with five units totalling 48,152 sq ft.

Business occupiers include life sciences company Avacta and Nuffield Health.