PLANS have been submitted to convert the upstairs of a distinctive building in a York suburb from leisure uses to nine flats.
John Richards Investments Ltd has applied to City of York Council to undertake the work in the Regent seeks to convert the upstairs of the Regent Buildings in York Road, Acomb.
The building is presently mixed use, with a Co-op and other shops on the ground floor. The first floor has been occupied by Henry Boxing Gym and dance studio.
The application says the redevelopment work would see the comprehensive refurbishment of the first floor to provide five 2-bed flats and four 1-bed flats.
It said this would allow a ‘sustainable and efficient use’ of an existing property, that would need little alteration.
“The accommodation would be well proportioned with the accommodation exceeding minimum technical standards relevant to room sizes.”
It added the scheme would also be ab efficient use of a brownfield site, boost the supply of new homes, and support the development of under-utilised land and buildings.
“The site is located within the Acomb local centre. Residential development would be wholly compatible with the established mixed use character of the locality,” it also commented.
