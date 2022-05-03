A BUSINESS park in North Yorkshire is celebrating a raft of new deals.

New arrivals at Malton Enterprise Park, just off the A64, include Puddleducks Children’s Nursery, the Pebblechild charity, No Limits Cycling Be Amazing Arts, while existing occupiers Bella di Notte, Aquapoint and The Chef’s Choice have moved into brand-new units on the park.

Harrison Developments LLP, owners and developers of the 180,000 sq ft park, have also sold a number of other units to private investors.

In all, occupiers from a wide range of business sectors have taken a combined total of 100,000sq ft.

Sean Harrison, managing director of Harrison Developments said: “These new deals are a tremendous vindication of the substantial investment we have made in our park.

“More than 180 new and sustainable jobs have been created on site, which makes us very proud. The wide variety of successful businesses here is also an indication of the strength of the economy in the Ryedale area.

“We are especially pleased that successful Yorkshire businesses such Bella di Notte and Dales The Chef’s Choice have moved into larger premises on our park, because they like the location and the ambience so much. We have been delighted to accommodate their needs, as they have outgrown their current buildings.

“These are not the easiest of times, as we slowly emerge from a global pandemic into a worrying cost of living crisis, but the current level of activity at our park gives us confidence for the future.”

Ben Lawson of No Limits Cycling, said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the Malton Enterprise Park, which is the perfect base for us. The flexibility of the mezzanine unit in which we are in has meant that I have been able to transform it into a cycling paradise, with an extensive showroom and offices.

“The location, just by the A64, is ideal, with easy access to the rest of the county. The whole park looks magnificent, which creates the perfect atmosphere for businesses here to flourish. I cannot recommended this very special business park highly enough and I’m absolutely delighted we have moved here.”

Meanwhile Be Amazing Arts have relocated from Showfield Road in Malton. Since 2019, the acclaimed company has been involved with theatre productions, including youth theatre and creative arts workshops.

Operation Director Natalie Aconley explained that the move to Malton Enterprise Park suited the company perfectly.

“Our previous premises were next door to a very busy road, which was a worry as we work extensively with children. Here we are safe and secure. We have also been able to transform our new premises into the ideal office, rehearsing and performance space.

“The help and guidance we have received from Sean and Sue Harrison has been amazing. They have been so hands-on and supportive, helping us to create the perfect base for our varied work. This move marks a new chapter in our exciting story and it’s a joy to be in the midst of such a varied and vibrant community.”