A NEW bakery in York is already proving popular with its rich choice of sweet temptations attracting return customers.

Caramel cornflake brownies and stuffed New York-style cookies are among the sell-out successes at the Little Blondie Bakehouse at 66 Walmgate.

Rachel Chambers, who owns the fledgling business with her husband Adam, had been baking from her home for about two years and supplying cafes and farm shops among her customers, before branching out.

Previous creations by The Little Blonde Bakehouse which has now opened in Walmgate Picture: Instagram @littleblondiebakehouse

The Little Blondie Bakehouse has taken on a three-year lease in Walmgate, taking the place of Flori which has premises elsewhere in Nunnery Lane.

Before that, the premises was home to York Phone Clinic.

Rachel, who grew up in Kirkbymoorside, is the baker in the business and has hired two members of staff to look after front-of-house sales.

"It's been a brilliant first two weeks, with lots of support and well wishes," said Rachel, whose previous roles have included managing restaurants and cafes.

"People seem to love what we have done with the shop and we've had great feedback on all the bakes.

"Best sellers are definitely the caramel cornflake brownies, cookie pies and stuffed cookies. And someone said they were sent to us from another place in town for the choc chip banana bread as it was 'the best they've ever had'."

Rachel personally redecorated the venue, choosing a stand-out shade of pink on the exterior and sprinkles dotted across the interior walls.

She said she had also had 'amazing' feedback on the vegan cookies while sales of the award-winning Darkwoods coffee are strong.

"I had always had it in the back of my mind but I knew I didn't want a full cafe; I just wanted a little shop. This feels the perfect size for a start-up."

Offerings include brownies, cakes, cookies, traybakes and more to take away, plus Darkwoods Coffee, Canton tea and Callebaut Chocolate hot chocolate.

The Little Blondie Bakehouse is currently open from 8am on Wednesday to Fridays and from 8.30am on Saturdays. It is shut from Sunday to Tuesday. Closing times each day will depend on stock.

The business joins the growing range of bakeries in and around the city, as shoppers show their loyalty to local enterprises, including

Haxby Bakehouse, Haxby; and Little Arras, in Goodramgate.

Among these is the independent Bluebird Bakery, run by Nicky and Al Kippax, pictured above, who trade from Shambles and threw open the doors to a new cafe and production site in Front Street, Acomb, in September 2021.

Just baked - loaves from C&S Sourdough

Another newcomer is C & S Sourdough in Fishergate, set up by Paul Cosgriff, a chef who previously worked at Le Cochon Aveugle and Grays Court Hotel in York, who now makes artisan sourdough bread from his new bakery.