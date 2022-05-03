PRAYERS could soon be on the menu at a York Italian restaurant.
A city church, which claims to be part of the world’s fastest growing church, seeks to change Luigi's Ristorante in Upper Poppleton into a place of worship.
The Pentecostal RCHG Hope Centre is based at Clements Hall, Nunthorpe Road, but is temporarily using Acomb Church Hall..
It has resubmitted plans to City of York Council concerning the restaurant after submitting a similar scheme earlier this year to remove the restaurant bar.
The latest application says its congregation is made up mainly of families and children, with around 75 members of all ages and an average Sunday attendance of 65.
The change of use would see an assembly area of 42m2, with seating for a maximum of 84 in the main meeting area.
If approved, there would also be a 17.3m2 creche for very young children located close to the main meeting area.
The ground floor would have a 15.3 m2 kitchen and another 20m2 prayer/meeting room.
The application added the church holds most meetings online but it expects to meet twice a week in person. One meeting will be 1030 – 1230 on Sunday (attracting 60-80 people0 and one for adults on Wednesdays attracting 20-30 people.
