TWO new starters have been appointed to help run an historic country pub.

The owners of the Crown Inn, a 16th century coaching inn at Roecliffe, near Boroughbridge, have appointed a new chef and a new general manager.

The Coastal and Country Inns Group have heralded the arrival of chef Paul Murphy and manager Paul Binnington as the start of a new era for the Crown.

Chris Hannon, managing director of Coastal and Country Inns, said: “These two appointments are crucially important for the future of the Crown. The two Pauls, who are both very experienced and very talented, are a true dream team. They work brilliantly together.”

Paul Murphy, whose previous experience includes building up the acclaimed Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel from scratch and working with legendary chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge, said he had never been made to feel more welcome by a community than by Roecliffe.

“Paul and I have had such a wonderful welcome from the village. We are determined to give the village, and the surrounding district, an inn to be proud of. We have completely revamped the menu and are aiming for an AA rosette. We haven’t been here long, but the reaction so far has been brilliant.”

“I am aiming to replicate the success I had at the Timble Inn, which my wife and I ran from 2009 to 2014. Like the Timble, the Crown has immense potential.”

Paul Binnington, who first teamed up with Paul Murphy at the Station Inn in Birstwith, previously ran the Black Lion in Thirsk.

He said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for us both. Chris Hannon of Coastal and Country Inns has given us a blank canvas. He simply wants the Crown to be at the heart of the Roecliffe community and to be loved and treasured by villagers.

“Together, with help and support from our families, we can do this. The global pandemic made life very difficult for country inns like the Crown, but now we have the chance to restore those glory days – and we are going to seize that chance with both hands.”

During the pandemic, the Crown was been sensitively and comprehensively refurbished by Coastal and Country Inns.

Chris Hannon said: “This very special inn had enjoyed a golden period under the 11-year stewardship of Karl and Amanda Mainey and it is our mission to restore those wonderful times.

"The two Pauls will inspire the Crown’s renaissance.

“We are determined to make the Crown the beating heart of Roecliffe again, creating an award-winning inn where the residents can enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels comfortable and at home.

“At the same time, we are looking to re-establish the Crown’s reputation for excellent food and drink in relaxed and informal surroundings, making it a destination location for food lovers across the county. We also have five en-suite double bedrooms for those who want to stay overnight or for short breaks.

“We have already established an enviable reputation as a premier Yorkshire wedding venue and we are planning a series of special events throughout the summer, so do please watch this space. In the meantime, our Sunday lunches are proving very popular indeed.

“We are already using local produce to create flexible and seasonal menus there, whilst also introducing a wide range of beers, gins, spirits and cocktails. Underpinning this is a genuinely warm welcome for everyone, from local residents, to food and drink enthusiasts and to tourists from further afield.

“For us it is important that each of our inns has a unique design, a mix of modern, comfortable, beautiful and practical antique furniture. Each inn must have open fires to welcome you on a chilly day and, when the sun makes an appearance, our gardens and outside spaces are somewhere beautiful to be.

“The Crown fits perfectly into this picture.”