MORE than 200 golfers have taken part in a special golf day and raised almost £6,000 for the Lord Mayor of York's charities.
The 15th annual Lord Mayor of York’s Charity Golf Day took place last month at Pike Hills Golf Club, near Copmanthorpe.
More than 50 teams participated in the competition, with 'The Thursday Boys' - Graeme Butcher, Lindsay Macleod, Martin Waller and Mike Chalk - taking home the trophy with 93 points.
The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Chris Cullwick, said the event raised £5,800 for his charities - York Mind, youth homelessness prevention organisation SASH, and The Wilberforce Trust - saying: “What a wonderful result! We are so grateful for this boost to our charities in what has been a challenging year for fundraising."
He thanked golfers, sponsors, the golf club, volunteers and organisers and all those involved for their efforts in making it such a special and successful day.
