MORE than 60 sheep worth tens of thousands of pounds have been stolen from a field.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about theft of 64 sheep from a field located off the A168 at Marton cum Grafton, near Boroughbridge.
The incident happened between 5pm on April 27 and 7am the following day. Stolen were 48 ewes in lamb, 39 Beltex and nine Bleu du Maine and 16 hoggs, all Beltex, young sheep aged 9-18 months - with a total value of tens of thousands of pounds.
They were stolen from a field in Legram Lane. It is believed a wagon would have been used to take the sheep.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons in the vicinity in the early hours of April 28, or anything else that may assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Chloe Kinnear. You can also email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220071650 when passing on information.
