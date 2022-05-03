WORK has begun on an £83m development of 300 homes in York as the developer searches for a principle contractor.

Latimer has appointed civil and electrical engineering specialist McCann to deliver the initial infrastructure works at its Cocoa Gardens residential scheme in York.

In total, 302 homes will be delivered on the 13.2-acre site in Haxby Road, one mile north of York city centre, which will be built across five phases.

Latimer, the private development arm of Clarion Housing Group, is now inviting expressions of interest from prospective contractors to build the first two phases which will deliver 103 homes.

Phase one and two of the development will have a gross development value of £33m.

The whole Cocoa Gardens development is anticipated to have a GDV of £83.1m.

The new homes will comprise 41 two-bedroom, 98 three-bedroom and 45 four-bedroom houses, while a further 53 one-bed, 62 two-bed and three three-bed apartments will also be delivered at the scheme.

Overall, 36 per cent of homes at the Cocoa Gardens will be made available through affordable options, with 56 homes made available through shared ownership and 54 through social rent.

McCann has been contracted to deliver enabling and infrastructure works at the site. This will include site clearance, earthworks, drainage and the management of installation of underground works such as telecommunications, electricity and water.

The homes are being built next to The Cocoa Works, the historic former Rowntree’s 'garden factory', which Latimer is currently redeveloping to create 279 studios and apartments.

Richard Cook, group development director at Latimer, said: “It’s excellent news that we have McCann on board.

"Work will now begin to prepare the site ready for a principal contractor to deliver the first two phases of this prestigious, high-profile development.

“At Latimer, we pride ourselves on creating thriving, diverse communities by offering affordable routes into aspirational developments of the highest quality.

"Cocoa Gardens is no exception. It will sit in an iconic York location, right next door to the famous Rowntree’s Garden Factory, which we are currently on site redeveloping to create The Cocoa Works.

“The Rowntree’s factory and its grounds has a special legacy thanks to its founder Joseph Rowntree and his commitment to delivering social value.

" As a business that puts delivering social value at the core of its mission, we’re committed to ensuring this legacy lives on as we breathe new life into this famous site.

“Cocoa Gardens really is a tremendous project to be working on and we’re excited to find the right partner to help us deliver a new chapter for this famous York institution.”