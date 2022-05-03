A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire will join forces with a local radio station to organise the 'Bring a Pound to Work Day' fundraiser.
The team at Saint Catherine’s hospice are "delighted" that the event will be taking place in partnership with This is the Coast. The charity and radio station will join forces to hold the event on Tuesday July 5, supported by Scarborough Business Ambassadors.
The idea of Bring a Pound to Work Day is as simple as it sounds – businesses across the local area encourage their teams to bring a pound to work and all the proceeds go towards helping Saint Catherine’s look after patients and their families, both in the hospice and at home.
Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Bring a Pound to Work Day is always a highlight in our calendar and we’re really looking forward to another fun-filled day of fundraising.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing support of This is the Coast and also Scarborough Business Ambassadors – and of course all those kind supporters for bringing in their pounds. We really appreciate everyone’s support despite the current economic challenges.”
Further details can be found on the This is the Coast website.
