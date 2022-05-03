A YORK band are preparing to release a new tune this week - ahead of the release of their debut album.
Skylights will release 'Driving Me Away' as a digital single on Friday (May 6). The single is the closing track from the band's album 'What You Are' and features Julia Violinista, a UK indie violinists, who made her debut live guest appearance earlier in April at the band’s sold-out residency on their home turf of Acomb.
The song describes a troubled relationship and showcases a softer and more thoughtful side to Skylights output, in contrast to the out and out rock and roll hits 'Outlaw' and 'Enemies'.
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "These things are up to the fans, but I genuinely think it's our best tune yet.
"We feel immensely proud and lucky to be releasing our debut album now, it’s the culmination of years of work, but for a while we abandoned the band and only reformed by chance. What’s happened since is amazing, such a passionate response from fans, there is a real buzz."
Close to selling-out their biggest live show to date, the 2,300 capacity O2 Academy, Skylights also support The Enemy at Bridlington Spa in September.
