The UK is set to see temperatures rise this week as some areas will be hotter than top European destinations.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures of up to 21C in areas, topping areas such as Ibiza, Saint-Tropez and Crete.

Thursday is said to be the warmest day of the week as Britons should expect a mix of sunshine, rain and cloud as the mercury rises between Monday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day, with a mixture of sunshine, rain and cloud as the mercury rises between Monday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

Many areas in England will reach the low 20s.

However, temperatures are unlikely to surpass the 23.4C recorded at St James’s Park in London last month, which was the hottest day of the year.

Back to work on #Tuesday? Or just want to know what the weather is doing?



Here is the latest #4cast...👇 pic.twitter.com/7ML1M2dm08 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 2, 2022

Met Office forecast for the week ahead

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge told the PA news agency: “This week is a funny old one, there’s a fair bit of rain and cloud around as well as sunny spells, with many areas gradually warming up until Thursday which should be the warmest day,

“Between Monday and Wednesday temperatures will sit in the high teens and low 20s in Wales and central and southern parts of the England, while eastern Scotland could reach 19C (66.2F).

“But in parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland there will be cloud and some scattered showers.

“Thursday will see high teens quite widely across the country, parts of the South East will rise as high as 21C (69.8F), with an outside chance of 22C (71.6F) in areas where there is more sunshine.

“So there’s a warm spell in store for many but don’t expect the wall-to-wall sunshine and blue skies we saw in April.”

The Met Office has said there is an area of high pressure to the south of the UK, while there is low pressure above northern areas.

Many areas will then become cooler from Friday and during the weekend, forecasters predict.